Saturday rain chances lowered, First Alert Weather Day canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine and after another chilly start, we’ll rebound nicely to the middle 70s this afternoon.

Today: Sun and clouds, pleasantly mild

Saturday: Shower chance much lower

Sunday: Start of a warm-up, PM storm risk

Mostly cloudy, dry and not too cold tonight, temperatures will only slide back to the middle 50s for most.

There have been some major developments – for the good – regarding Saturday’s forecast. We’ve lowered the First Alert Weather Day, as rain chances have been cut back in a major way.

I've lower the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday, as new data strongly suggest much lower rain chances around the #CLT area. A couple of showers around, but no washout. Scattered thunderstorms Sunday thru Tuesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IApae4LbRK — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 5, 2023

Most of Saturday now looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the middle 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with afternoon readings rebounding close to 80 degrees, though the weekend could end with a stray thundershower.

Monday and Tuesday look to be even warmer with highs inching up into the middle 80s with a small thunderstorm chance each day.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

