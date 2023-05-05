PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Saturday rain chances lowered, First Alert Weather Day canceled

This weekend will be dryer than expected.
Saturday rain chances lowered, First Alert Weather Day canceled
(First Alert Weather)
By Al Conklin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine and after another chilly start, we’ll rebound nicely to the middle 70s this afternoon.

  • Today: Sun and clouds, pleasantly mild
  • Saturday: Shower chance much lower
  • Sunday: Start of a warm-up, PM storm risk

Mostly cloudy, dry and not too cold tonight, temperatures will only slide back to the middle 50s for most.

There have been some major developments – for the good – regarding Saturday’s forecast. We’ve lowered the First Alert Weather Day, as rain chances have been cut back in a major way.

Most of Saturday now looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the middle 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with afternoon readings rebounding close to 80 degrees, though the weekend could end with a stray thundershower.

Monday and Tuesday look to be even warmer with highs inching up into the middle 80s with a small thunderstorm chance each day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

