Rain chances continue to decrease for Saturday – First Alert Weather Day cancelled

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -- High clouds today will make for filtered sunshine with high temperatures warming up into the middle 70s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s.

• Today: Filtered sunshine, mild

• Saturday: Few spotty showers, mostly sunny

• Sunday: Late-day t-storms

Saturday’s rain coverage looks less and less impressive with only a few, spotty showers in the forecast for the morning and midday hours especially for our southwest counties. Because of that, expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the middle 70s for the afternoon.

Partly cloudy for Sunday and a high temperature near 80°. Late-day thunderstorms will move in from the mountains into the metro which could bring a heavier round of rain depending on the timing.

Monday through Wednesday will be a summerlike pattern with high temperatures in the middle 80s and daily t-storm chances.

