Plane lands in Catawba River in York County, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A plane crashed into the Catawba River in Rock Hill, S.C. on Friday morning according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies and emergency personnel are in the area of Charlie Horse Ln. in Rock Hill for reports of an airplane that has landed in the Catawba River,” the YCSO wrote in social media posts.

The area appears to be located near Charley Horse Road in Rock Hill.

“We are told the pilot and passenger are OK and out of the plane. The aircraft is still in the river towards the Lancaster County side. The FAA has been notified and has taken over the investigation,” the YCSO said in an update.

