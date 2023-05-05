PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral. (Source: KCCI, POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Todd Magel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A child was found wandering around alone early Tuesday morning after his parents reportedly left him behind.

But that isn’t the only bizarre part of the story.

His parents had reported him missing and police were already at the family’s home starting their investigation when good Samaritans brought the child home.

“There were so many layers to what went wrong, you wouldn’t expect to have this happy ending the way this story came to us,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police said they first learned of the missing 7-year-old when a missing person call came in from his parents Jacob Morrill, 30, and Chancee Daggett-Buford, 31.

The two said they drove to Kansas City for a funeral on Monday and noticed their 7-year-old missing from the car. Court records show they thought the child might have been left at a gas station.

“The stories weren’t matching up. Nothing made sense what these two [parents] were telling us,” Parizek said. “And the [good Samaritans] said they found the child walking alone.”

Apparently, the boy’s parents didn’t notice he was missing until they were on the road trip.

“This is something most parents would say, ‘Gosh, I would have noticed right away that my 7-year-old is not with me.’ There were other children that were with them,” Parizek said.

In addition to child endangerment, police charged the couple with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 7-year-old and other children in the couple’s custody are currently staying with relatives.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

Mourners held a vigil on Thursday outside of the school where a 14-year-old student opened fire...
Mourners hold vigil for Serbia school shooting victims
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Wednesday evening.
Boy airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
Born and raised in Northern England, Andrew and Mary Walker met in college, and followed...
At Across the Pond in Salisbury, royalty is more of interest to American guests than English hosts