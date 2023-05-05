Neighbors concerned about dilapidated uptown Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of a Charlotte neighborhood are concerned for their safety due to a vacant home that is leaned over, raising fears it could soon collapse.

The dilapidated home is on North Clarkson Street in uptown Charlotte’s Third Ward. It was built in 1940, and has been uninhabited for roughly four years.

“The location is nice, the home is a good size, it just seems to fall further and further into disrepair,” David Rudel, who lives next to the old house, said. “The only activity or life I’ve seen has been, like I mentioned, that of rats and snakes, or other animals of that type.”

Thomas Blue is a member of Third Ward Neighborhood Association and said from his backyard, damage to the vacant home can be easily seen.

“The roof has lost its integrity, it’s taking on a lot of water, it’s starting to rot,” Blue said. “It’s actually leaning forward, noticeably leaning forward.”

On the front side of the house, the columns on the front porch are leaning in, triggering concerns for neighbors to reach out for help.

“We’re really concerned about the neighborhood children,” Blue said. “There’s a Charlotte public housing authority property right next door with 30, 40, kids and families, and having this hazard out here, we’re really just concerned it might collapse.”

The home is owned by CLARKSON 21 NORTH, LLC. with a post office box addressed to a UPS store in south Charlotte, and no name attached to the property.

The City of Charlotte was made aware of the home by neighbors, and has started initial steps to investigate the home for issues. The City said a request to access the home for an inspection was sent to the owner this week.

“Hopefully the city can really help it out and make this safety problem go away,” Blue said. “I think ultimately in the end, it’s probably going to have to be condemned and probably demolished.”

The City will wait 10 days for a response from the owners for a request to access the property for an inspection. If there’s no response, the City will go to the magistrate’s office for a warrant to access the property.

Within 30 days of the inspection, a hearing will be scheduled, which is optional for the owner to attend. During that hearing, a repair or demolition order will be handed down.

If repairs of the structure exceed 65 percent of the structure, then a demolition order will be issued. If not, a repair order will be issued.

The City said the process could take several months to be resolved, whether that’s through repairs by the order, or demolition, which would have to go through more approval.

Charlotte residents dealing with similar situations can fill out a petition to the neighborhood association, which can then file a request for an inspection, starting a housing code process. The petition must be signed by five city residents aged 18 years or older.

