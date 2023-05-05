N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Socoro Smith got in line at the University-area DMV driver’s license office around 6:30 one recent morning. She was number 23 in line. The office didn’t open for another half hour.

By 7:45 a.m. a DMV employee told her she likely wouldn’t be seen that day.

It was her third trip to the office. All she wanted to do was change her address. She tried to do it online but that came with a fee.

While Smith and more than a dozen other people waited in line outside, dozens of chairs sat empty inside. Staff wouldn’t allow the walk-in customers indoors, though.

Across town, Mo Kana was with his sister on her second trip to the driver’s license office off Brookshire Freeway. They got to the parking lot, saw the line, and decided to head home in hopes a future trip – their third – would bring better luck and a shorter line.

These are problems playing out at DMV offices across the Charlotte region each day. The WBTV tip line has gotten multiple calls from people frustrated that they can’t get a driver’s license.

Now we’re investigating, including taking your questions to N.C. DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin who outlined a series of changes being made in hopes of cutting down on the long lines.

