N.C. DMV makes changes as driver license wait times mount

WBTV Investigates: Why is it so hard to get a driver’s license?
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Socoro Smith got in line at the University-area DMV driver’s license office around 6:30 one recent morning. She was number 23 in line. The office didn’t open for another half hour.

By 7:45 a.m. a DMV employee told her she likely wouldn’t be seen that day.

It was her third trip to the office. All she wanted to do was change her address. She tried to do it online but said she didn’t want to pay the extra $3 fee.

While Smith and more than a dozen other people waited in line outside, dozens of chairs sat empty inside. Staff wouldn’t allow the walk-in customers indoors, though.

👉 What’s the longest time you’ve ever waited at the DMV? Join the conversation!

Across town, Mo Kana was with his sister on her second trip to the driver’s license office off Brookshire Freeway. They got to the parking lot, saw the line, and decided to head home in hopes a future trip – their third – would bring better luck and a shorter line.

These are problems playing out at DMV offices across the Charlotte region each day. The WBTV tip line has gotten multiple calls from people frustrated that they can’t get a driver’s license.

We took those complaints N.C. DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin who outlined a series of changes being made in hopes of cutting down on the long lines.

“I am not satisfied that we are where we need to be,” Goodwin said in an interview.

That’s why, he said, the DMV has rolled out a number of changes at driver license offices across the state, including the following:

-You can check-in at a driver license office on your phone and wait in your car

-Starting May 1, driver license offices only see appointments in the morning. Examiners will see only walk-in customers after noon

-You can check the wait times at any location in the state on the DMV’s website

-Some DMV driver license office locations will resume Saturday hours during the summer

“I think the changes, collectively, will help,” Goodwin said.

Even with the changes, though, the DMV faces a staggering staffing shortage in the Charlotte area.

Of the five DMV driver license office locations in Mecklenburg County, three of them are at or under 40% staffed.

“If we were fully staffed, we could meet the needs that we determined years ago,” Goodwin said, before noting that the DMV’s needs continue to grow as people continue to move to North Carolina.

Watch WBTV News Monday at 6:00 to find out what’s causing the problem and what’s being done to fix it.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Josh Stein talks teen violence after weekend shooting in Charlotte

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
More frustration after a weekend of violence in Charlotte has people talking about how to address the continued pattern people are tired of seeing.

Mecklenburg County

1 person rescued after Charlotte apartment fire

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The fire happened Monday evening on Magnolia Hill Drive.

News

Judge rules on Anson County Sheriff’s lawsuit, current sheriff will remain in office

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Michael Praats
The question of who is the legal sheriff in Anson County has been answered, at least for the time being after a judge issued a ruling on a months-long legal battle on Monday.

News

Derita Warriors return from Washington D.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Charlotte youth football program, the Derita Warriors, returned from Washington, D.C. today.

News

Tackling teen violence on a state level

Updated: 2 hours ago
More frustration after a weekend of violence in Charlotte has people talking about how to address the continued pattern people are tired of seeing.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Students’ tips led to the discovery of handgun at NC middle school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
After receiving reports from students at a Union County School, a School Resource Officer located a handgun in a student’s backpack on Monday at Sun Valley Middle School.

News

Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police confirm 2 pipe bomb devices found at Hickory church, suspect arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hickory Police Department requested the assistance of the FBI, the Gaston County Bomb Squad and the Gastonia Bomb Squad

Cabarrus County

Jiggy with Piggy BBQ competition results announced

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Whisenant
Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday and Sunday very carefully judging over teams from eleven states

News

Man charged for robbery of Gastonia Kohl’s where employee was pepper sprayed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The Gastonia Police Department charged a man for the armed robbery of a Kohl’s in January 2023.

Education

Catawba College celebrates their 172nd Commencement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Whisenant
Catawba College honored 320 graduates at their 172nd Commencement Ceremony in Keppel Auditorium on Saturday, May 6