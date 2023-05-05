PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding lawnmower started.(WPTA)
By WPTA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - An Indiana homeowner says his riding lawnmower set his house on fire after it exploded.

WPTA reports that Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire Friday afternoon with flames in the backyard.

Arriving firefighters said flames could be seen coming from the back of the home that extended to the attic and throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said two people were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The homeowner told fire officials that the fire started after his lawnmower exploded while he was near the back of the house.

“The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged,” Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor said.

Fire officials said two pets were also rescued from the home. One firefighter received minor injuries in the response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

