Firefighters battling fire at north Charlotte warehouse

The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Crosspoint Center Lane.
Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in north Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in north Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a warehouse fire in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is happening in the 3000 block of Crosspoint Center Lane, which is in an industrial park just off of Statesville Road.

Officials said flames were showing through the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

It is unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story.

