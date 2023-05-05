PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies responding to shooting in Rock Hill, investigation underway

The incident happened in the area of Faires Road, near McConnells Highway.
Deputies responded to a shooting in Rock Hill on Friday evening.
Deputies responded to a shooting in Rock Hill on Friday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities responded to a shooting in York County on Friday evening, officials said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are in the area of Faires Road in Rock Hill.

Deputies said the incident has caused increased traffic on nearby McConnells Highway.

Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released this video of a Mustang being seized after its owner was...
CMPD: Man involved in multiple street takeovers arrested, car seized
A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating what caused plane to crash into S.C. river
De'Mallon White was shot and killed inside his Gastonia apartment this past Sunday.
‘He’s very fearful’: Gaston County woman says man was killed in front of his child

Latest News

Neighbors concerned about dilapidated uptown Charlotte home
Neighbors concerned about dilapidated uptown Charlotte home
Conover Police believed Tinikia Hodges' husband shot and killed her last May.
One year later, a Conover family is pushing for justice after woman killed by husband
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
N.C. DMV: No appointments, long wait times
Get to the DMV early to get your driver's license? You still may not be seen.