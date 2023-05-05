Deputies responding to shooting in Rock Hill, investigation underway
The incident happened in the area of Faires Road, near McConnells Highway.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities responded to a shooting in York County on Friday evening, officials said.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are in the area of Faires Road in Rock Hill.
Deputies said the incident has caused increased traffic on nearby McConnells Highway.
Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
