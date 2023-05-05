‘Definitely heading in the right direction’: Police cracking down on street takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the department is starting to make progress on the issue of street takeovers and racing.

For months, the intersection on Brooklyn Village Place and South Brevard Street, near the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has hosted countless “street takeovers,” with drivers doing donuts, racing, and completely shutting down the roadway.

“This is a sensitive issue, a quality of life issue, it’s a safety issue, it’s a criminal activity issue and citizens have been good about calling 911 and letting us know what they’re seeing and if there’s a large group gathering and things like that,” Lt. Christopher Rorie of CMPD’s Transportation Division said.

Police said there are car gatherings in Charlotte daily, mostly legal meetups and car shows. Only a small percentage of those become illegal, but they account for much of the problems when it comes to street racing and takeovers.

“We’re seeing some other activities that branch off from that, and that typically happens toward your weekend when people are off and people are out of school, kids are out of school,” Rorie said.

Since February, officers have made a total of 14 arrests, issued 85 citations and towed 42 vehicles, according to the CMPD.

CMPD said people participating in the takeovers range in age from teenagers to people in their 50s.

Between February and May 4, CMPD has arrested 15 people, seized eight guns, issued 85 citations, and seized or towed 43 cars on evidence hold.

“I think people are getting the word out,” Rorie said. “I think they see, you know, we take their car, that hurts a little bit. You know, we just don’t want people to get hurt, you know, that’s the main thing, this whole scenario, this is dangerous activity.”

CMPD assigned a special taskforce to handle the street takeovers and is trying to target people organizing the events and those who block the roads.

Officers said they use intel based on tips from the public and social media.

They also add that takeover groups are getting smaller, in part because of efforts by the police, and people hosting legal cars shows are putting pressure on those doing things illegally.

“I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” Rorie said.

Currently, people taking part in takeovers could face misdemeanor charges or reckless driving charges.

Legislation in the North Carolina General Assembly could help authorities tackle the issue of street takeovers and racing in the city.

Related: CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.