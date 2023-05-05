Boy airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A boy had to be airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a Catawba County apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of 1st Street Southeast near Highway 70.

Police identified the victim as a boy, but did not specify his age.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or identified a suspect in the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

