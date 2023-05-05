At Across the Pond in Salisbury, royalty is more of interest to American guests than English hosts

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In London the last-minute preparations are just about finished for the coronation of King Charles III. It’s the first coronation for a new monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. And the interest in the coronation and the royal family goes well beyond Great Britain.

Mary and Andrew Walker came to North Carolina from Pittsburgh, and are originally from England. Their take on all things royal is a little different from what you might expect.

“I think it makes people feel a part of something big, part of history, apart from the royal weddings there hasn’t been a coronation for almost 70 years,” Mary Walker said.

All week across London and the United Kingdom, fans of the royal family have been camping out for the best spot to watch the festivities, while those taking part in the coronation have been rehearsing…and making sure everything is in its place.

When WBTV was in London in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, radio presenter Eamonn Kelly put it this way: “They’ll want everything to be just right and I’m sure it will be because if there’s one thing that this country does very very well it’s ceremony, it’s pomp, it’s getting it just so.”

“It’s a huge thing for the country, I guess worldwide,” said Andrew Walker. “For Americans, they seem very obsessed with the royal family, in fact, the guests, when they come, that’s the first thing they want to talk about.”

Mary and Andrew Walker created Across the Pond after buying the large house on N. Fulton St. in Salisbury ten years ago. The Colonial Revival-Style frame house was built in 1919 for Dr. Ernest Stokes. The house was later home to the prominent Snider family for 59 years. It is considered one of Salisbury’s finest houses and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It seemed like it would make a perfect bed and breakfast. It had been vacant for 6 years by that time,” said Mary Walker. “We went ahead and purchased the house and turned it into a bed and breakfast and that was January, 2014, we opened the business.”

“It’s been fantastic. We’ve had a tremendous number of visitors, local, overseas,” Andrew added. “We like to spoil people as often as they come here, stressed from work, whatever else. They come here and we spoil them for a few days and they revitalize themselves and that’s always fulfilling.”

The Walkers are now American citizens and say they have only a passing interest in the pomp and ceremony playing out in London on Saturday.

There are nods to royalty inside the b & b, but it’s more of a concession to guests than anything else.

“It makes me laugh when I speak to Americans about it because they seem to forget 1776 and the war of independence, so you kicked them all out and now can’t stop watching them, quite ironic, huh?” Andrew said. “They ask questions like ‘have you met the queen,’ which is a pretty silly question because you don’t meet the queen standing in the checkout line at the supermarket. It’s a bit like asking Americans ‘have you met the president.’”

The Walkers wish King Charles the best, but as American citizens now, they say their pride is in the USA.

“God Save The King,” Andrew said. “We can’t really say that because we are American citizens now. We took the oath not to pledge allegiance to any foreign potentates, any dictators, any royalty, which I fully agree with because I believe in the Republic...but we can say it once, why not, God Save The King.”

To learn more about the Walkers and Across The Pond, visit: https://acrossthepondbandb.com/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.