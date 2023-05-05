PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
16-year-old airlifted to hospital after Catawba County shooting, suspect arrested

Police said the incident happened on Thursday evening in Hickory.
A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Hickory on Thursday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old boy had to be airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after a shooting at a Catawba County apartment complex on Thursday evening.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of 1st Street Southeast near Highway 70 just before 6 p.m.

Once at the scene, police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the case and arrested him on Friday.

Following his arrested, the suspect was charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.

