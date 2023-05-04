Vernon Walters Jr., longtime leader of Nazareth Child & Family Connection, retiring at end of the month

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Vernon Walters Jr., who has led Nazareth Child & Family Connection through continued growth and improvement for more than two decades, has announced he will retire May 31.

The president and CEO of Nazareth has guided Nazareth’s children’s home and other services the organization offers, including behavioral health counseling, family foster care and day treatment, for 24 years.

“I cannot think of May 31st without getting emotional,” said Walters, who is 68 and has worked in childcare for 45 years. “Working with Nazareth to help the children and the families of our community has been my passion. It has been the honor of my lifetime, one that I will always cherish.”

According to a press release, when Walters took the reins of Nazareth in 1999, it was basically a children’s home, as reflected in its name at the time: Nazareth Children’s Home. He recognized the need for growth and expansion of services. Since his arrival, Nazareth has added foster family care, mental health residential services, day treatment and mental health and substance abuse services. The nonprofit organization has also become a certified teaching family model agency and certified sanctuary model agency.

“Vernon has been the poster child for what a children’s home should look like,” said Gene Miller, chairman of Nazareth’s board of directors. “He’s very knowledgeable of all the Nazareth operations … financial, business, but more importantly it’s how he cares about the kids. He’s always very professional, but at the same time he’ll listen to any of the kids who want to talk with him.

“He’s going to be missed. His shoes are going to be tough to fill.”

In 2016 the organization underwent a name change, becoming Nazareth Child & Family Connection to reflect its diverse offerings.

Nazareth has undergone a facility facelift during Walters’ 24 years. A new, larger modern administration building was added along with the Swing Center, which is used for a community respite program and the Fisher Building, which is a group home, along with acquiring and renovating buildings in Lexington and Salisbury to house outpatient treatment centers.

Walters also has helped grow Nazareth’s endowment substantially during his tenure.

“Twenty-four years is a long time. But the past 24 years here at Nazareth have passed in a blur for me; it seems like I just walked in the door for the first time,” said Walters, who plans on spending more time with his wife Renee, his two sons and six grandchildren in retirement. “Somebody once said, ‘find a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ They could have been talking about me and my time at Nazareth.”

Nazareth’s board of directors plans to have a new president and CEO in place by June 1.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.