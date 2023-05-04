Sunny, warm before First Alert Weather Day for Saturday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Look for sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures for your Thursday.

Despite a chilly start with most neighborhoods in the 40s, we should wind up at 72 degrees.

More clouds will filter in on Friday and rain will eventually follow for Friday night and a good bit of Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain chances will then tamp down a bit next week.

