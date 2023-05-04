PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Sheriff’s project tracks whereabouts of every registered sex offender in county

There are currently 434 registered offenders living in Rowan County.
There are currently 434 registered offenders living in Rowan County.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen recently initiated a project to check the whereabouts of every registered sex offender living in Rowan County.

Currently, there are approximately 430 registered sex offenders living in Rowan County. Of those offenders, some are homeless, some live at a residence, assisted living facilities or in the county detention center.

In early March of 2023 Sheriff Allen requested that the Criminal Investigations Division physically check on each of these offenders to verify their place of residence and have this updated before summer. The Sheriff’s Office has one full time detective that is assigned to sex offender registration, along with one part time secretary that assists with these duties.

Detective Stoner who is assigned to this unit, drafted check forms for each offender and they were distributed to several different divisions within the Sheriff’s Office. The SOCAT unit, patrol, civil, and criminal investigations unit were all involved in performing this task. The SOCAT unit, which stands for, Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team checked over 300 sex offenders in the first several of weeks. The rest were checked on by the other divisions.

If an offender was found to be in violation, Detective Stoner followed up with that offender and charged them accordingly. The following charges were filed during this time.

Brian Harold Cooper- warrant issued and still active for, Fail to Report New Address

Scott Krimminger- warrant issued and still active for, Fail to Report New Address

Allen Wayne Fleming- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

Eric Lane Hampton- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

Charles Gilbert Gillespie- warrant issued and still active, Fail to Report New Address

James William McKeena- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

Devin Shaughn Gaither- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

Joseph D Ridley- arrested, Fail to Report New Address

According to a news release, the numbers charged were much lower than expected, but there may be more charges pending. NC law does not require the Sheriff’s Office to do physical checks on sex offenders but does give the Sheriff the option to do them if he wishes. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office tries to physically check each sex offender at their residence at least once a year.

The news release says that Sheriff Allen is committed to keeping the citizens of Rowan County safe and holding those who break the law, accountable for their actions. Part of his mission statement says, “We strive to provide professional law enforcement to the citizens of Rowan County, North Carolina through efficient and effective methods.”

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for Rowan County can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Generic traffic crash graphic.
One hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
One hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
North Carolina House OKs bill tightening abortion limits
Abortion rights supporters gather at a rally at Bicentennial Plaza put on by Planned...
North Carolina House OKs bill tightening abortion limits