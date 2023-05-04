Pedestrian hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

That crash happened along North Tryon Street in the inbound lanes just before Interstate 485 and near Pavilion Boulevard, shortly before 6 a.m.

According to Medic, one person was taken emergency traffic to Atrium Main. Their exact condition is unknown at this point.

The crash affected traffic through most of the morning rush hour. At one point, all westbound lanes of North Tryon Street at Salome Church Road were closed to traffic.

Serious injury accident along North Tryon St near I-485. Avoid the area through the investigation. pic.twitter.com/FqMfouj2hv — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) May 4, 2023

No other information was immediately available as to what led up to the crash.

