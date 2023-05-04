One person critically injured after stabbing on Charlotte streetcar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) streetcar Thursday afternoon near West Trade Street. MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium CMC.

Police say they have not taken anyone into custody for the attack and told WBTV everyone else on the streetcar is safe.

This is a developing story; updates will be provided when available. WBTV is on scene awaiting an official statement from the transit system.

