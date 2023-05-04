PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person critically injured after stabbing on Charlotte streetcar

One person was stabbed on a CATS streetcar on Thursday afternoon
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is facing life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) streetcar Thursday afternoon near West Trade Street. MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium CMC.

Police say they have not taken anyone into custody for the attack and told WBTV everyone else on the streetcar is safe.

This is a developing story; updates will be provided when available. WBTV is on scene awaiting an official statement from the transit system.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

Alder Marin-Sotelo
Escapee charged in Wake Co. deputy death caught in Mexico
Downtown Salisbury experienced over $30 million in combined private and public investment, with...
Downtown Salisbury, Inc. receives 2023 Main Street America accreditation
Walters also has helped grow Nazareth’s endowment substantially during his tenure.
Vernon Walters Jr., longtime leader of Nazareth Child & Family Connection, retiring at end of the month
WBTV
Pedestrian hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte