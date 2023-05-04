PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. near I-485 in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning, officials said.

That crash happened on North Tryon Street in between Interstate 485 and Pavilion Boulevard.

According to Medic, one person was taken emergency traffic to Atrium Main.

Delays were starting to grow in the area, as three inbound lanes of North Tryon Street at Salome Church Road were blocked.

No other information was immediately available as to what led up to the crash.

