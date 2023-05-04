PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Next round of rain arrives for Saturday

Today will bring sunshine, calmer winds, and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring sunshine, calmer winds, and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Friday will see increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions in the daytime hours. A few showers will move in Friday night with rain chances increasing Saturday morning.

•     Today: Sunny & mild

•      Friday: Mainly dry with increasing clouds

•     Saturday: Scattered showers

Rain chances will continue into the mid-day hours of Saturday with scattered showers and high temperatures cooler in the middle 60s.

An isolated shower will be possible for Sunday, but most locations will remain dry and warmer with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.

Looking warm for next week with a summerlike pattern!

Have a great week.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

