Neighbors dealing with aftermath of damage from deadly Charlotte condo fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some people in uptown Charlotte are out of a home after a fire left their condominiums damaged this week.

Less than 24 hours later, some residents returned to pack up belongings not damaged by the fire and smoke.

“I’m a little overwhelmed trying to deal with getting everything out so we can keep most of our stuff that wasn’t damaged,” resident Nicole Barry said.

Just above her unit, the entire apartment was gutted by fire, leaving her condo is a watery mess.

“It was like raining from the ceiling,” she said. “The upstairs was really bad because they had to take the ceiling down to check for fire.”

As some people deal with fire and water damage, others can’t go back into their home due to safety concerns.

Jac Cottam’s unit is where the fire happened, sharing a wall with the unit. He said firefighters knocked a hole in the wall between his apartment and where the fire started to get things under control.

He said it doesn’t appear his unit suffered any fire damage, but he can’t stay in his condo right now.

“My family, my mom and my dad live really close to the area so I’m just planning to stay with them for the foreseeable future until the repairs can be done, if possible,” Cottam said.

Cristina Miller described going through her belongings Wednesday, her unit is just below where the fire started.

As of Wednesday evening, there are no new updates on how the fire started.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help over a dozen people, and some are staying with family members until they find a permanent place to call home.

