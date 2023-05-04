Missing, endangered Charlotte teen may be in Virginia, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte teen who has been missing for nearly three months may be in Virginia, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Leana Lang, 16, was first reported missing on Feb. 13. She had last been seen leaving Olympic High School.

According to police in Henrico, Va., recent information indicates that Lang, who is listed as endangered, may be in Henrico County, specifically in the area of East Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Henrico Police is assisting @CMPD in locating a missing endangered juvenile who may be in Henrico.



Recent information shows Leana Lang, 16, may be in the area of E. Laburnum Ave/Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.



Anyone with info about her whereabouts, please call (804) 501-5000! pic.twitter.com/ZU4uNvYJT9 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 4, 2023

She stands about 5′6″ and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that may be in braids or a natural style.

Anyone with information about Lang’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or 911.

