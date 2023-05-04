Mild temperatures heading into the weekend, then rain chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will end this week mild and pleasant but the chances for rain will return over the weekend. Next week looks unsettled and warmer with chances for rain almost each day.

• Friday: Partly sunny, mild

• First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers

• Sunday: Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers & storms.

This evening stays clear and dry with lows in the 40s. Friday into the weekend we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Plains that will likely bring us some rain over the weekend.

On Friday expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the highest chances for showers from Charlotte to areas farther west; highs on Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday through next Thursday we will get a taste of summer-like conditions in the Carolinas. On Monday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday’s highs will climb into the mid-80s with chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Slight chances for isolated showers will continue for Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 80s. Next Thursday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Elissia Wilson

