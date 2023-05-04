Mild temperatures heading into the weekend, then rain chances return

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
We will end this week mild and pleasant but the chances for rain will return over the weekend. Next week looks unsettled and warmer with chances for rain almost
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will end this week mild and pleasant but the chances for rain will return over the weekend. Next week looks unsettled and warmer with chances for rain almost each day.

Friday:  Partly sunny, mild

First Alert Weather Day Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, PM showers

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, PM scattered showers & storms.

This evening stays clear and dry with lows in the 40s.  Friday into the weekend we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of the Plains that will likely bring us some rain over the weekend. 

On Friday expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the 70s.  Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the highest chances for showers from Charlotte to areas farther west; highs on Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 60s.  Sunday will be warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.  Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday through next Thursday we will get a taste of summer-like conditions in the Carolinas.  On Monday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.  Tuesday’s highs will climb into the mid-80s with chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon.  Slight chances for isolated showers will continue for Wednesday; expect highs in the lower 80s.  Next Thursday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

