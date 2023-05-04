PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man involved in multiple street takeovers arrested, car seized

These street takeovers have been seen time and time again all over Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released this video of a Mustang being seized after its owner was charged in connection with multiple street takeovers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who has taken part in numerous street takeovers in Charlotte has been arrested after leading officers on a foot chase, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Ethan Copeland, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday following that chase and charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of felony flee to elude.

His arrest comes after the CMPD responded to several street takeover incidents across the city last weekend that involved 300 vehicles.

The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown and the one a block down have been the site of several of the takeovers, which see drivers block the streets and perform doughnuts and burnouts while others gather, cheer them on and record.

