CMPD: Man involved in multiple street takeovers arrested, car seized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who has taken part in numerous street takeovers in Charlotte has been arrested after leading officers on a foot chase, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Ethan Copeland, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday following that chase and charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of felony flee to elude.

His arrest comes after the CMPD responded to several street takeover incidents across the city last weekend that involved 300 vehicles.

These street takeovers have been seen time and time again all over Charlotte.

The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown and the one a block down have been the site of several of the takeovers, which see drivers block the streets and perform doughnuts and burnouts while others gather, cheer them on and record.

