PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Alleged gunman in viral Myrtle Beach shooting released from N.C. jail

The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
The Myrtle Beach police in conjunction with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 37-year-old Edward Williams of Charlotte in connection with the shooting.(Source: CMPD/Alexander Strickland)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The alleged gunman behind a now-viral Myrtle Beach shooting is out of jail.

Online records show Edward Williams Jr., 37, of Charlotte, was released from the Mecklenburg County jail Thursday morning just after 3:30 a.m.

Williams was being held in the Mecklenburg County jail in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach for the April shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE

It is not clear if Williams is on his way to the Grand Strand.

WMBF News was told red tape originally kept officers from bringing Williams to Myrtle Beach because he didn’t waive his extradition, meaning Grand Strand investigators have to get a Governor’s Warrant to face attempted murder and weapons charges.

We’ve reached out to officials to find out exactly where Williams is.

Stay with WMBD News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
A policy about what can and cannot be displayed in Union County classrooms was approved by the...
Union Co. school board approves rule on décor in classrooms
A man has been charged after a Tesla camera recorded video footage of the car being keyed.
Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Traffic was snarled on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte after a crash early Thursday...
One hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. near I-485 in northeast Charlotte
There are currently 434 registered offenders living in Rowan County.
Rowan Sheriff’s project tracks whereabouts of every registered sex offender in county
North Carolina House OKs bill tightening abortion limits
One hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. near I-485 in northeast Charlotte