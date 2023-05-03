PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Summer Concert Series begins this Friday at Salisbury church

St. Luke’s Episcopal to celebrate coronation of King Charles with organ concert
Stephen Williams, organist
Stephen Williams, organist(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - “First Fridays” a free summer concert series, begins this Friday evening at 7pm with organist Stephen Williams. The all-British program will include famous coronation marches by Elgar, Walton, Lemare, and Brewer, uniquely British fanfares and trumpet tunes by Purcell, Handel and others, and the audience will be invited to join in singing ‘God save the King’, ‘Jerusalem’, and ‘Rule Britannia!’

All concerts will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, downtown Salisbury.

The series will continue on first Fridays at 7pm during the summer: June 2 (an all-Bach program), July 7 (American Crazy-Quilt), and August 4 (favorite organ tours de force).

Stephen William has been Director of Music Ministries at St. Luke’s since July 2022. He was most recently Canon for Music Ministries at Cathedral Church of the Nativity in PA and Artist in Residence at Moravian University. He studied organ performance and choral conducting at Brevard College, Westminster Choir College, The Juilliard School, and West Chester University.

All are invited. Free admission, all donations will benefit Arts at St. Luke’s. For more information, contact swilliams@SLS.church or 704-633-3221. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. Salisbury.

