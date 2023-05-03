Statesville police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured in a shooting that happened Monday morning in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a 22-year-old male was shot in the chest.

“SPD is on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:30 am near the 600 block of Monroe Street,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when it’s available.

