PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Statesville police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old

Statesville Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.
Statesville Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured in a shooting that happened Monday morning in Statesville.

According to the Statesville Police Department, a 22-year-old male was shot in the chest.

“SPD is on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:30 am near the 600 block of Monroe Street,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when it’s available.

Get the latest information sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app, and watch live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
Charlotte Fire Department on scene at an apartment fire in Uptown
Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Latest News

Olivia Velez
Reward offered in north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old
Police to provide update on north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old
Erickson Douglas Lee, 25, turned himself into detectives on May 2.
Cornelius police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 06: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22...
Back on home turf: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Miami Grand Prix