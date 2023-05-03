Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator to discuss survey results

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END) Grant staff will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the survey relating to the WEST END grant project. The meeting will take place at Miller Recreation Teen Center, 1402 West Bank St.

“We want to ensure West End neighborhood citizens and stakeholders are informed about all steps of this granting process,” said Chanel Nestor, community project coordinator. “Transparency while working together supports the best outcome.”

The surveys taken in June 2022 by Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department, and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, consisted of parcel surveys in the West End neighborhood. In addition to the site/property surveys, community members answered questions about what they may see to be associated with crime and what they needed.

A representative of the research group Idea Analytics will present the results during the Wednesday, May 10, meeting. Refreshments will be served.

Going forward, WEST END Grant staff will also hold monthly meetings that will occur on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Miller Recreation Teen Center. The monthly meetings scheduled to start Thursday, June 8, aim to keep community members informed of the WEST END grant project progress.

