PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury’s West End Grant coordinator to discuss survey results

The surveys taken in June 2022 by Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury...
The surveys taken in June 2022 by Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department, and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, consisted of parcel surveys in the West End neighborhood.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END) Grant staff will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the survey relating to the WEST END grant project. The meeting will take place at Miller Recreation Teen Center, 1402 West Bank St.

“We want to ensure West End neighborhood citizens and stakeholders are informed about all steps of this granting process,” said Chanel Nestor, community project coordinator. “Transparency while working together supports the best outcome.”

The surveys taken in June 2022 by Salisbury Police Department, in partnership with Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department, Salisbury Community Planning Department, and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, consisted of parcel surveys in the West End neighborhood. In addition to the site/property surveys, community members answered questions about what they may see to be associated with crime and what they needed.

A representative of the research group Idea Analytics will present the results during the Wednesday, May 10, meeting. Refreshments will be served.

Going forward, WEST END Grant staff will also hold monthly meetings that will occur on the second Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Miller Recreation Teen Center. The monthly meetings scheduled to start Thursday, June 8, aim to keep community members informed of the WEST END grant project progress.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Charlotte Fire Department on scene at an apartment fire in Uptown
Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Latest News

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 06: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22...
Back on home turf: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for Miami Grand Prix
Charlotte veteran Barry Anderson was gifted a refurbished car on Tuesday.
Charlotte veteran gifted refurbished car to help get around
Stephen Williams, organist
Summer Concert Series begins this Friday at Salisbury church
Old Armor Beer Company & US Legends Cars in partnership with Kerry Earnhardt, former NASCAR...
“Earnhardt Outdoors Showdown” racing coming to downtown Kannapolis