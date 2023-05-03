PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rock Hill elementary students rock out at concert

The students from Old Pointe Elementary School hosted their own concert.
This isn’t the first Rock Hill school to put a spotlight on music.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A group of Rock Hill students recently took the stage to sing, dance and drum.

These students from Old Pointe Elementary School hosted their own concert.

Music teacher Terri Westphal said several special education classes got together and practiced for weeks to pull off the big show, which included a sing-a-long about how being unique is something special

This isn’t the first Rock Hill school to put a spotlight on music. In March, Mt. Gallant Elementary also held special concerts for its students.

