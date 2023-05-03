PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Reward offered in north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old

It’s been over two weeks since someone opened fire at a Burbank Drive home in north Charlotte, striking the 8-year-old girl who was inside.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who opened fire on a north Charlotte home, injuring a young child.

According to the CMPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting of 8-year-old Olivia Velez. Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

It’s been over two weeks since that shooting at a Burbank Drive home. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the house was shot into dozens of times. There were nine children and seven adults inside at the time, they added.

The child was shot in the head and doctors previously said surgery would be required to remove the bullet fragments. According to the CMPD, Olivia remains hospitalized.

Related: Child shot needs blood transfusion, spurs call to action for donors

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (704) 334-1600. All tips can remain anonymous.

Police said the house was targeted. The crime scene was a block long and many bullet casings were seen.

