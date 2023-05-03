PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Report: Tucker Carlson text may have played role in Fox News firing

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new report alleges a text from Tucker Carlson possibly played a role in Fox News firing him.

The New York Times claimed in a report published Tuesday that the conservative media personality made a racial comment in a text to a producer back in January 2021.

According to the Times, Carlson messaged the producer that he watched a video of a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump beating an “antifa kid.”

The break comes amid a cascade of bad legal news for the network. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, ATV, FOX NEWS, TYLER BAGGINS, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WMTV, POOL)

The report claimed Carlson texted it was “not how white men fight.” Also, in the alleged message, he supposedly shared that he was rooting for the mob to kill the person.

The newspaper reports the message was discovered as part of the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox.

According to the Times, Fox’s board of directors was alarmed by the text message, and it played a role in Carlson’s firing last Monday.

Neither Fox News nor Carlson has responded to the Times report.

