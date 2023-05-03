Police need public’s help after 8-year-old girl shot inside Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since an 8-year-old girl was shot after police said several people got out of a car and intentionally fired into a house in north Charlotte.

Several people, including children, were inside the home on Burbank Drive at the time. One of those kids was Olivia Velez, who was struck in the head by one of the bullets. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is still recovering.

“She’s got some serious injuries, and we’re not sure what her quality of life is going to look like after this,” police said.

“Olivia she’s doing great for her condition,” Joretha Campbell said.

Campbell is Olivia’s great-grandmother.

While the girl slowly makes progress, police said the progress to catch whoever fired the shots isn’t going much faster.

“It has been almost a week-and-a-half and this point, and the individuals responsible are not in custody,” officers said during a press conference Wednesday. “Someone knows something, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the answer to solving the crime is for people to start caring more about what’s going on.

“We’ve almost become callus to it,” he said. “You see these kids dying on the streets and there’s not enough outrage for that.”

The girl’s great-grandma agrees.

“Olivia is not the first baby, and at the rate this world is going, she ain’t going to be the last,” Campbell said.

Anyone with any information that could help is asked to call detectives immediately.

Related: Reward offered in north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.