Police investigating alleged ‘juvenile enticement’ incident at north Charlotte YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an instance of “potential juvenile enticement” in Charlotte on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the alleged incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Keith Family YMCA on Old Mallard Creek Road in north Charlotte.

Police said a man reportedly tried to interact or communicate with at least one juvenile.

An investigation into the alleged incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

