PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating alleged ‘juvenile enticement’ incident at north Charlotte YMCA

CMPD said a man tried to interact with at least one juvenile at the Keith Family YMCA.
Police are investigating a possible instance of "juvenile enticement" at a Charlotte YMCA.
Police are investigating a possible instance of "juvenile enticement" at a Charlotte YMCA.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an instance of “potential juvenile enticement” in Charlotte on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the alleged incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Keith Family YMCA on Old Mallard Creek Road in north Charlotte.

Police said a man reportedly tried to interact or communicate with at least one juvenile.

An investigation into the alleged incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Johnston YMCA property in NoDa sold, facility to remain open until end of year

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
Charlotte Fire Department on scene at an apartment fire in Uptown
Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Latest News

Olivia Velez
Police need public’s help after 8-year-old girl shot inside Charlotte home
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating Cabarrus Board of...
Investigation into Cabarrus Co. commissioner prompted by local councilman
Reward offered in north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old
Diving deeper into 12-week abortion ban