One last breezy day before a calmer end to the work week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the middle 60s. In the Piedmont, winds will gust up to 30 mph. In the mountains, winds will gust upwards of 40 mph at times. Tie down any loose outdoor furniture! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s.

• Today: Breezy & cool

• Thursday/Friday: Mainly dry & mild

• Saturday: Next chance for rain

Thursday will bring sunshine, calmer winds, and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will see increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions in the daytime hours. A few showers will move in Friday night with rain chances increasing Saturday morning.

Rain chances will continue into most of Saturday with high temperatures cooler in the upper 60s. An isolated shower will be possible for Sunday, but most locations will remain dry and warmer with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.

Looking warm for next week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

