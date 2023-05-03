PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
“It’s a double-edged sword”: Charlotte area coach, players apprehensive about possible NIL policy in North Carolina

The Myers Park football team wraps up a summer workout the afternoon of May 2.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most controversial policies in the history of collegiate athletics could soon make its way to the high school level in the Tar Heel State.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is expected to vote Wednesday, May 3 on a proposal that would allow high school athletes in the state to profit off of their name, image, and likeness in a similar fashion to collegiate athletes.

Myers Park head football coach Chris James says introducing money at the prep level of sports could be more trouble than its worth.

“In high school athletics, this is the purest form of athletics,” James said. “You look at bringing NIL into it, I think it becomes more of a business.”

His players were also apprehensive about the potential changes coming for their senior seasons, but recognized the positives that can come from NIL opportunities for athletes.

“You put your body on the line a lot more than normal people do, so it could be a goal,” quarterback Wendell Thompson said.

Beyond the business of it, James says NIL adds a complicated dynamic that can make it even more challenging to manage a locker room full of teenagers.

“There’s going to be guys that are 3, 4, 5-star recruits that local businesses want to use for their name, image, and likeness,” James said. “As compared to a guy that could be a third-string guy that you don’t know.

If the NCHSAA Board of Directors approves this proposal Wednesday morning, the NIL policy would go into effect starting July 1, meaning athletes would be eligible to profit off their name, image, and likeness as early as this upcoming academic school year.

