First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re set for another sunny but breezy and cooler day.

There have been some clouds early this morning and temperatures are in the 40s for most neighborhoods. We should see the high hitting 65 degrees this Wednesday.

We’ll start to warm up on Thursday, as highs climb into the 70s.

We could see some scattered showers late on Friday and into Saturday, which will be a First Alert Weather Day. It’s not going to be a washout.

