Firefighters extinguish major apartment fire in Cornelius

Officials said the fire happened in the Bexley at Lake Norman apartment complex.
Crews were called out to a major fire at a Cornelius apartment complex on Wednesday evening.
Crews were called out to a major fire at a Cornelius apartment complex on Wednesday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters have extinguished a major apartment fire in Cornelius on Wednesday evening.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the blaze happened in the 20920 block of Sterling Bay Lane, which is in the Bexley at Lake Norman apartment complex.

Firefighters said the fire was put out by 6:27 p.m., after crews responded shortly before 6 p.m.

Huntersville firefighters assisted departments from Cornelius and Davidson.

Medic evaluated one person for a non-life-threatening condition. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

