"Earnhardt Outdoors Showdown" racing coming to downtown Kannapolis

Old Armor Beer Company & US Legends Cars in partnership with Kerry Earnhardt, former NASCAR...
Old Armor Beer Company & US Legends Cars in partnership with Kerry Earnhardt, former NASCAR driver and eldest son of seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Dale Earnhardt, Present, The Earnhardt Outdoors® Showdown
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Old Armor Beer Company, US Legends Cars International and Kerry Earnhardt have teamed up to host a Legends Car race on the streets of Kannapolis, home of the Earnhardt Family.

A special edition beer called Earnhardt Outdoors® Ale, sold at the event.

Old Armor co-owners Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine wanted to pay homage to the Earnhardt family and approached Kerry, a longtime friend of the Lingafelt family, with the idea of holding a race in honoring the Earnhardt Heritage. This will be a FREE event to the public featuring pre-race entertainment from local businesses who have converted sofas into push carts. There will be multiple Breweries and food trucks on site.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s mascot, “Lug Nut” will be in attendance and driving his Legends car. Other Celebrity guest will be in attendance as part of the celebration. Following the pre-race entertainment, there will be a parade of cars led by Kerry Earnhardt in an original “Intimidator” Car that both he and his late father both drove, with all the racers following behind in their respective Legends Car.

Race will start at the conclusion of the parade. Drivers include, but not limited to; Kevin Harvick, Austin Hill, Stefan Parsons and others.

Concluding the race and awards ceremony Kerry Earnhardt will hold a meet and greet and autograph session at Old Armor Beer Company.

The Earnhardt Outdoors Showdown® pre-race entertainment will be at 2:30 PM, Thursday, May 25th in downtown Kannapolis, Legends Car Race to start at 5:00 PM, with Kerry Earnhardt as the Grand Marshal of the race and the Earnhardt family in attendance.

“Super excited about this partnership with a great group of guys with a business model to give back to the community, and I can’t commend them enough on their efforts supporting our military and Veterans around the world. Kyle and Stefan served our country as well, but what they are doing in the lives of so many beyond the military, is just as honorable,” said Kerry Earnhardt.

