Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify individual who robbed southwest Charlotte Popeyes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for a robbery at a Popeyes in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday April 26 around 3:15 p.m. at the Popeyes restaurant located at 135 W Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows a person dressed in dark clothing and a face covering enter the business. The video shows the individual waiting for a few minutes at the front of the restaurant before jumping the front counter and targeting the cash register. The video then shows the intruder grabbing money from the register.

A woman who was working at the restaurant at the time of the robbery spoke to WBTV under the condition of anonymity.

“It was scary because it has never happened to us before so everybody was shook up,” said the Popeyes employee.

Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the suspect never showed a weapon but did indicate that they had one.

“He said that he had one. One was not seen, but even in indicating he has a weapon, we have to treat it as an armed robbery,” said Smith.

The Popeyes employee pleaded with members of the public to help identify the robbery suspect.

“If you do know who this guy is and you have seen him, please call the police or if you have a name, description or you’ve seen him, just give the police a call,” she said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

