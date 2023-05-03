Charlotte veteran gifted refurbished car to help get around

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte veteran is getting some help getting around.

Barry Anderson, who served in Vietnam, lives with a disability and needs transportation to get to and from appointments. It was a bit of a struggle for him until now.

Insurance company Travelers partnered up with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program and Gerber Collision to gift Anderson a refurbished car, which he received on Tuesday.

Charlotte veteran Barry Anderson was gifted a refurbished car on Tuesday. (Source: WBTV)

“I am so excited I just don’t have the words to express myself, and I’m thankful to everyone who helped me to receive this blessing, mainly to God. He’s been good to me,” he said upon receiving the vehicle.

Anderson served in the 577th Engineering Branch of the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

