Charlotte family searching for missing cat after condo fire in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Following a large fire at a condo complex in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, a family is searching for their missing cat.

Damon Nichols said his sister-in-law was working from home when the fire started from a condo upstairs. In a panic to get out safely, Nichols said his sister-in-law wasn’t able to grab her cat.

“The fire started coming through. So she ran out and called for the cat. The cat ran away from her and she left the door open and ran out as fast as she could,” Nichols shared.

Nichols shared that the cat was not found in his sister-in-law’s condo after the fire was extinguished. The family’s hope is that the orange Tabby Cat named Simba, was spooked and will be found safe hiding in a bush or under a car.

“For someone who just lost everything, we have to find this cat. I’m so sorry for everyone who lost so much today,” shared Nichols.

Anyone who finds the cat is asked to call 313-421-0860.

Simba, orange Tabby Cat (Damon Nichols)

