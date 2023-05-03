Calm conditions end the workweek before rain chances return this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Calmer conditions are on the way for the end of the week before our next First Alert Weather Day on Saturday as rain returns.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer, calm winds.

Friday: Increasing clouds, stray shower late.

Weekend: Showers at times on Saturday; low-end rain chance on Sunday.

Our string of breezy and cool days is about to come to an end!

Saturday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Calmer winds are in the forecast by Thursday morning as high pressure moves overhead with temperatures falling back into the mid-to-upper 30s in our mountain communities, however, this will allow for patchy frost to develop.

The rest of us will wake up to chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s before sunshine warms temperatures back into the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain steady into Friday, but clouds will be increasing over the course of the day. A stray shower is possible for those late evening plans.

First Alert Weather Day: Periods of rain return by Saturday, so keep the rain gear close by! High temperatures will only be able to make it into the low to mid 60s as a result, Sunday will also feature a low-end chance for rain, but most will stay dry and high temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

The 80s and scattered shower and storm chances return next week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

