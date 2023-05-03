PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.”

A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.(Source: APD/Twitter)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
Charlotte Fire Department on scene at an apartment fire in Uptown
Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
3 Colorado 18-year-olds charged with murder in rock-throwing death
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids