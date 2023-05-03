Abortion rights protestors gather at North Carolina General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Supports of abortion rights are in Raleigh protesting a bill in the North Carolina General Assembly that would limit the abortion rights of women.

On Wednesday there was a lot of impassioned chanting from the group and two of North Carolina’s Democratic congressional members got up to speak and so did Attorney General Josh Stein who is running for Governor.

Speakers said the new abortion bill would do more than just be a ban after 12 weeks and that it would also set up roadblocks and delays in cases that would be legal under the new bill.

The rally was called on short notice late Tuesday. Despite the veto-proof majority Republicans have in Raleigh, speakers at this rally were pointing out that this decision could have consequences in future elections.

“I’m here to protect my daughter’s rights for reproductive health. You know I think it’s just thinking of a world where she doesn’t have control over her own body or people telling her what to do with her own body that just really bugs me,” Amy Lynch, one of the people involved in the protest said.

Get the latest information sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app, and watch live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.