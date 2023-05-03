PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Abortion rights protestors gather at North Carolina General Assembly

An abortion rights protest in Raleigh at the General Assembly on Wednesday
An abortion rights protest in Raleigh at the General Assembly on Wednesday(David Hodges)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Supports of abortion rights are in Raleigh protesting a bill in the North Carolina General Assembly that would limit the abortion rights of women.

On Wednesday there was a lot of impassioned chanting from the group and two of  North Carolina’s Democratic congressional members got up to speak and so did Attorney General Josh Stein who is running for Governor.

Speakers said the new abortion bill would do more than just be a ban after 12 weeks and that it would also set up roadblocks and delays in cases that would be legal under the new bill.

The rally was called on short notice late Tuesday. Despite the veto-proof majority Republicans have in Raleigh, speakers at this rally were pointing out that this decision could have consequences in future elections.

“I’m here to protect my daughter’s rights for reproductive health. You know I think it’s just thinking of a world where she doesn’t have control over her own body or people telling her what to do with her own body that just really bugs me,” Amy Lynch, one of the people involved in the protest said.

Get the latest information sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app, and watch live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Police: Drunk driver kills bride, injures groom hours after SC wedding
Charlotte Fire Department on scene at an apartment fire in Uptown
Officials: Death investigation underway after fire at Charlotte condo
The intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame has been the site of many street takeovers in...
CMPD: 300 vehicles participate in weekend street takeovers, 4 arrested

Latest News

.
Discussion on the impacts of social media
Alder Marin-Sotelo
Reward for jail escapee is now up to $70k
These students from Old Pointe Elementary School hosted their own concert.
Rock Hill elementary students rock out at concert
Olivia Velez
Reward offered in north Charlotte shooting that injured 8-year-old