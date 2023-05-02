Warrant states Myrtle Beach man admits to driving the vehicle that hit, killed NC student

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a North Carolina university student on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, and then driving off.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested Jason Todd Sauro, 45, of Myrtle Beach Monday morning. He is charged with hit and run resulting in death.

According to the arrest warrant, video from Myrtle Beach city cameras shows the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed Yelle.

Sauro admitted post-Miranda that he was driving that vehicle and thought he “might have hit a deer.”

Sauro appeared before a judge on Monday afternoon, where his bond was set at $50,000. He was released on bond Monday.

Myrtle Beach police said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North.

Officers were called to the scene at around 7:25 a.m. after being alerted by an officer with the Horry County Police Department that a man was found unresponsive beside the bypass.

The man, later identified by the Horry County Coroner as 21-year-old Jackson Yelle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Yelle was hit around 1:30 a.m. while trying to cross the bypass on foot.

While Yelle was originally from North Eastham, Massachusetts, he was a student at Elon University in North Carolina. According to a statement from the university, Yelle was in Myrtle Beach on a weekend trip with the school’s club baseball team.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, Vice President for Student Life. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.