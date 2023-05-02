Rowan Co. Public Health recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives and to celebrate recovery from mental illness.

This campaign is focused on how surroundings impact mental health, and we are calling for individuals to look around, and look within. From your neighborhoods to genetics, many factors come into play when it comes to mental health conditions.

Rowan County Public Health has identified mental health as one of the top three community health priorities from our Community Health Needs Assessment process.

Below are just a few ways to improve factors that could benefit your Mental Health:

Having a healthy home environment and keeping your living space clean is shown to promote calmness and a sense of control over your day-to-day life.

Spending time outdoors and in nature is linked to many positive mental health outcomes.

Having good sleeping habits can lower the likelihood of depression and other mental disorders.

Eating a healthful diet that focuses on a balance of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and protein.

This Mental Health Month, Rowan County Public Health is encouraging you to participate in activities to broaden your view and consider how different factors can affect your mental health.

Rowan County Public Health will be highlighting different mental health topics on social media – please follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RowanNChealth

Week of May 1st – May 5th

Wear green for Mental Health Awareness on May 5th

Week of May 8th – May 12th

Wear teal for anxiety awareness May 12th

Wellness Yoga at Salisbury City Park Concourse from 10am-12pm, free event for all to attend.

Week of May 15th – May 19th

Wear yellow for Suicide Prevention on May 19th.

Week of May 22nd – May 26th

Wear lime green for depression awareness on May 26th

Many factors come into play with it comes to mental health, by looking around, and looking within, you may see how your surroundings might be affecting you. Let’s support each other and make it okay to reach out and seek help whenever we need it. If you are worried about your mental health or are worried about someone you know, there are resources and people out there who are willing to help, no matter what your situation is.

Need Help?

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

To learn how to get support for mental health, drug, and alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov

To locate treatment facilities or providers, visit FindTreatment.gov or call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357).

Locally, find resources by reaching out to the HOPE team at 704-216-8827 or contact the Rowan County Health Department to speak with our Health Promotions department at 704-216-8818.

