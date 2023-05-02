PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Chamber May breakfast meeting to feature Leadership & Innovation speaker

Dr. Heather McDougall leads the City of Raleigh’s new Office of Strategy & Innovation.
Dr. Heather McDougall leads the City of Raleigh’s new Office of Strategy & Innovation.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Heather McDougall, PhD, will be the keynote speaker at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thurs., May 18, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).

Leadership Rowan Class #30 will also have their graduation ceremony during the PIP. May PIP sponsor is Duke Energy.

Dr. McDougall leads the City of Raleigh’s new Office of Strategy & Innovation (aka Office of Yes, And!) with the bold vision to catalyze inclusive innovation and achieve the seemingly impossible. An award-winning social entrepreneur, she is passionate about cultivating the potential of others and working collaboratively to create impact. Never shy to ask “What if?”, she brings a curious and creative mindset to push the boundaries of public innovation.

She loves teaching leadership, social innovation, and women and innovation courses.  Prior to joining the City of Raleigh, McDougall founded Leadership exCHANGE, an award-winning social enterprise operating leadership and social innovation academic programs in 10 countries.

The Chamber will take a break for the summer and resume the PIP season in Sept. 2023 – May 2024. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., May 16 by 12 noon. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

