Pursuit leads to charges in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit with law enforcement late on Monday night and early Tuesday led to charges for a 20-year-old.

Angel Antonio Vega was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, speeding more than 15 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, fictitious tag/license plate, and driving while license revoked-impaired revocation.

Vega was charged by deputies just after midnight on Tuesday in the 100 block of Audrey Lane. Audrey Lane is near Rachel Lane and Gaskey Road.

Bond for Vega was set at $30,000. A first appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

