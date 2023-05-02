Project Safe Neighborhoods invites second-chance providers to walk “A Mile in Their Shoes…”

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) once again hosts the “A Mile in Their Shoes” offender re-entry simulation, Wednesday, May 24, 9 a.m. at the West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.

Human service employees, service providers, second-chance employers, and media are invited to attend the simulation to gain an understanding of the obstacles faced by those individuals transitioning back into their communities from incarceration.

The simulation will begin with an explanation of the event and instructions from the facilitator. Then, for just over two hours, participants will experience the first month of post-release life for re-entrants. There will be four, 15-minute segments in which participants navigate stations. Between each segment, re-entrants will return to their housing locations, i.e. home, halfway house, homeless shelter or jail. Examples of stations include the DMV, probation and parole, court, GED, bank, employer, social services, church, pawn shop, landlord/rent, transportation, health clinic, treatment, etc.

The simulation portion ends at noon with lunch and a guided discussion, while debriefing participants regarding their experiences, their successes, and failures. After lunch, beginning at 1 p.m., the resource and job fairs begin. There, former offenders can access second-chance resources and job leads for those with justice-involved backgrounds.

Registration is required before Tuesday, May 23. Visit //salisburync.gov/reentry to register for the simulation. Justice–involved residents can sign up for the resource and job fair at //salisburync.gov/resourcefair.

Project SAFE Neighborhoods (PSN) is a nationwide and comprehensive commitment to the enforcement of firearms laws. This approach identifies illegal gun, gang crime and violent repeat offenders in an effort to make our communities and streets safer. PSN in Rowan County is about partnerships, strategic planning and research integration, training, outreach and accountability. Rowan County PSN partners with federal, state and local law enforcement and local community and faith-based organizations to develop research-supported strategies to reduce illegal and violent crime.

For more information on the re-entry simulation, contact Lorenzo Debose at lorenzo.debose@salisburync.gov or (704) 638-5361.

